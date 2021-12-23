Blink Charging Co (BLNK) falls 0.25% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLNK - Market Data & News Trade

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares fell 0.25%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $27.77. After opening the day at $27.80, shares of Blink Charging Co fluctuated between $28.36 and $27.25. 1,095,317 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,082,813. Wednesday's activity brought Blink Charging Co’s market cap to $1,171,895,416.

About Blink Charging Co

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

