Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) gains 0.37% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSL - Market Data & News Trade

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL) shares gained 0.37%, or $0.06 per share, to close Tuesday at $16.27. After opening the day at $16.27, shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund fluctuated between $16.27 and $16.20. 39,164 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 49,426. Tuesday's activity brought Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s market cap to $219,994,756.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund, formerly Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (the Fund), is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective to seek preservation of capital, consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio or loans and other fixed income instruments, including first- and second-lien loans and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in senior, secured floating rate loans (Senior Loans). The Fund invests in various sectors, including electronics/electric, business equipment and services, healthcare, building and development, and chemical & plastics. GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC serves as an investment advisor for the Fund.

Visit Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer