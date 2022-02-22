Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) falls 2.73% to Close at $30.95 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BXMT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: BXMT) stock fell $0.87, accounting for a 2.73% decrease. Blackstone Mortgage opened at $31.55 before trading between $31.61 and $30.65 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Blackstone Mortgage’s market cap fall to $5,218,419,797 on 2,040,700 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,616,119.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - Class A

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $619 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

