Blackstone Long-Short Creditome Fund (BGX) falls 0.74% for January 11

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $14.73 Tuesday after losing $0.11 (0.74%) on volume of 104,333 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.00 to a low of $14.71 while Blackstone Long-Short Creditome Fund’s market cap now stands at $187,185,835.

About Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) is a closed-end fund whose primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. BGX will take long positions in investments which we believe offer the potential for attractive returns under various economic and interest rate environments. BGX may also take short positions in investments which we believe will under-perform due to a greater sensitivity to earnings growth of the issuer, default risk or the general level and direction of interest rates. BGX must hold no less than 70% of its Managed Assets in first- and second-lien secured floating rate loans (“Secured Loans”), but may also invest in unsecured loans and high yield bonds.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

