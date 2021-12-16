BlackRockorate High Yield Fund (HYT) falls 0.42% for December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYT - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (NYSE: HYT) shares fell 0.42%, or $0.05 per share, to close Wednesday at $11.76. After opening the day at $11.77, shares of BlackRockorate High Yield Fund fluctuated between $11.79 and $11.65. 611,937 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 316,023. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRockorate High Yield Fund’s market cap to $1,433,591,699.

BlackRockorate High Yield Fund is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.’s (HYT) (the 'Trust') primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign high yield securities, including high yield bonds (commonly referred to as 'junk' bonds), corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Visit BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen COVID-19 Deaths Hit 800,000 in US as Nation Prepares for Another Surge