Today, BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Inc’s (NYSE: BHV) stock fell $0.0001, accounting for a 0.00% decrease. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond. opened at $20.20 before trading between $20.20 and $19.73 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond.’s market cap fall to $31,719,171 on 510 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,316.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s (BHV) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Virginia personal income taxes. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

