Today, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: TCPC) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 1.15% decrease. BlackRock TCP Capital opened at $13.98 before trading between $13.98 and $13.73 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock TCP Capital’s market cap fall to $796,610,571 on 162,148 shares -below their 30-day average of 241,579.

BlackRock TCP Capital employs around 16200 people with a head office in Santa Monica, California.

About BlackRock TCP Capital Corp

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a specialty nance company focused on direct lending to middle- market companies as well as small businesses. TCPC lends primarily to companies with established market positions, strong regional or national operations, dierentiated products and services and sustainable competitive advantages, investing across industries in which it has signiPcant knowledge and expertise. TCPC's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. TCPC is a publicly-traded business development company, or BDC, regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally managed by its advisor, Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

