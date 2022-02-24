BlackRock Science and (BST) gains 4.11% to Close at $41.79 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BST - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), a Wilmington, Delaware, company, gained to close at $41.79 Thursday after gaining $1.65 (4.11%) on volume of 319,404 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $41.83 to a low of $38.55 while BlackRock Science and’s market cap now stands at $1,001,319,241.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The trust is focused on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity securities and also by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options. Th Trust invests in various industries, such as software, information technology (IT) services, entertainment, diversified consumer services, health care technology, telecommunication services, banks, communications equipment, professional services, automobiles and other. The Trust’s investment manager is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

