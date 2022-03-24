BlackRock Science and (BST) Climbs in Pre-Market Trading for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BST - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 24.

Ahead of the market's open, BlackRock Science and stock has risen 3.84% from the previous session’s close.

BlackRock Science and fell $0.45 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The trust is focused on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of United States (U.S.) and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market capitalization range. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity securities and also by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options. Th Trust invests in various industries, such as software, information technology (IT) services, entertainment, diversified consumer services, health care technology, telecommunication services, banks, communications equipment, professional services, automobiles and other. The Trust’s investment manager is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

