BlackRock Quality Municipal (BKN) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for April 1

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) has already fallen $-0.39 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $14.38, BlackRock Quality Municipal has moved 2.71% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 2.38% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for BlackRock Quality Municipal investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:07:37 est.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc.’s (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

