BlackRock Quality Municipal (BKN) falls 0.52% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKN - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE: BKN) shares fell 0.52%, or $0.09 per share, to close Wednesday at $17.23. After opening the day at $17.29, shares of BlackRock Quality Municipal fluctuated between $17.36 and $17.20. 32,478 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 49,357. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRock Quality Municipal’s market cap to $296,112,351.

BlackRock Quality Municipal is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc.’s (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Visit BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles