BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BNY) shares gained 0.23%, or $0.035 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.28. After opening the day at $15.29, shares of BlackRock New York Municipalome fluctuated between $15.40 and $15.25. 58,851 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 44,202. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock New York Municipalome’s market cap to $198,274,411.

BlackRock New York Municipalome is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust, BNY, is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. BNY commenced operations in July 2001 with the investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality, or determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent credit quality at time of purchase. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are rated, at the time of investment, Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by BlackRock.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

