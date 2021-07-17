BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Inc (MYI) gains 0.34% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MYI - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Inc (NYSE: MYI) shares gained 0.34%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $14.99. After opening the day at $14.98, shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III fluctuated between $14.99 and $14.88. 88,562 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 81,653. Friday's activity brought BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s market cap to $1,021,578,708.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Inc

MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

