BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ) falls 0.19% on Moderate Volume October 19

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Inc (NYSE: MYJ) shares fell 0.19%, or $0.03 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.45. After opening the day at $15.50, shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund fluctuated between $15.50 and $15.44. 19,764 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 24,559. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund’s market cap to $222,468,861.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Inc

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc.’s (MYJ) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income tax as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in long-term municipal obligations that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade or deemed equivalent at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

