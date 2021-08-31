BlackRock MuniVest Fund, (MVF) falls 1.52% for August 30

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF), a Wilmington, Delaware, company, fell to close at $9.74 Monday after losing $0.15 (1.52%) on volume of 107,432 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.90 to a low of $9.74 while BlackRock MuniVest Fund,’s market cap now stands at $631,506,254.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.’s (MVF) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust primarily invests in long term municipal obligations rated investment grade at the time of investment and in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade or deemed equivalent at the time of purchase. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

