BlackRock MuniVest Fund, (MVF) falls 0.53% on Moderate Volume October 15

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF), a Wilmington, Delaware, company, fell to close at $9.48 Friday after losing $0.05 (0.53%) on volume of 32,237 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.54 to a low of $9.45 while BlackRock MuniVest Fund,’s market cap now stands at $614,648,797.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.’s (MVF) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust primarily invests in long term municipal obligations rated investment grade at the time of investment and in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade or deemed equivalent at the time of purchase. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items



JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with interest rates at near-zero levels.

The nation’s largest bank by assets said it earned a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The bank had two one-time items that helped boost its profits this quarter: a $566 million income tax benefit and the release of $2.1 billion from its troubled loans books, something the JPMorgan has been doing every three months since the U.S. economy started recovering from the pandemic.

BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens

BlackRock Inc topped third-quarter profit estimates helped by robust performance fees and strong demand for its actively managed and sustainable funds, even as volatile markets hindered the world's largest money manager from growing its assets under management.

Asset managers have benefited from rising global financial markets in recent quarters as investors put money to work, making the most of the post-pandemic economic reopening, driven by progress on vaccinations and strong fiscal and monetary aid.

Emerson Electric To Merge Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology

Industrial software maker Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) will merge two of its businesses with smaller rival, Aspen Technology Inc (Nasdaq:AZPN), in a deal worth $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock transaction announced Monday values AspenTech at about $160 per share, a 27% premium to its Oct. 6 close, before Bloomberg News first reported on talks between the two companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

