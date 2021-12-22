BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (MFL) falls 0.35% to Close at $14.29 on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFL - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE: MFL) shares fell 0.35%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $14.29. After opening the day at $14.34, shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund fluctuated between $14.34 and $14.29. 42,647 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 36,117. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s market cap to $541,536,812.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) is a non-diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular Federal income tax. The Fund also seeks to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

