BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE) falls 0.28% on Strong Volume September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUE - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc (NYSE: MUE), a Wilmington, Delaware, company, fell to close at $14.52 Thursday after losing $0.04 (0.28%) on volume of 73,920 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.63 to a low of $14.42 while BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s market cap now stands at $327,001,421.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.’s (MUE) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Visit BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores