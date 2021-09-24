BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE) falls 0.07% for September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MUE) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.07% decrease. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II opened at $14.60 before trading between $14.72 and $14.49 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s market cap fall to $327,902,251 on 28,977 shares -below their 30-day average of 37,118.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.’s (MUE) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

