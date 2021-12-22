BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN) falls 0.70% for December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MHN - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Inc (NYSE: MHN) shares fell 0.70%, or $0.1 per share, to close Tuesday at $14.21. After opening the day at $14.21, shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund fluctuated between $14.29 and $14.20. 28,939 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 40,115. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s market cap to $442,386,047.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.’s (MHN) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes ('New York Municipal Bonds'), except at times when, in the judgment of its investment adviser, New York Municipal Bonds of sufficient quality and quantity are unavailable for investment by the Trust. At all times, however, except during temporary defensive periods, the Trust invests at least 65% of its assets in New York Municipal Bonds. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

