BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc (MHD) gains 0.0600% for June 29

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc (NYSE: MHD) shares gained 0.0600% to end trading Tuesday at $16.75 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $16.94 and $16.66 throughout the day.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.’s (MHD) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 75% of its assets in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

