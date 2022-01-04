BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC) falls 0.19% on Moderate Volume January 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MUC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MUC) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.19% decrease. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund opened at $15.46 before trading between $15.57 and $15.37 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s market cap fall to $631,848,263 on 68,428 shares -below their 30-day average of 93,207.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.’s (MUC) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and California income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

