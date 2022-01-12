BlackRock Municipalome II (BLE) falls 0.34% in Light Trading on January 11

Today, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Inc’s (NYSE: BLE) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.34% decrease. BlackRock Municipalome II opened at $14.95 before trading between $15.01 and $14.86 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock Municipalome II’s market cap fall to $350,230,091 on 61,700 shares -below their 30-day average of 107,765.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s (BLE) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

