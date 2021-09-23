BlackRock Municipalome (BFK) falls 0.26% in Light Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFK - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BFK) shares fell 0.26%, or $0.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $15.44. After opening the day at $15.44, shares of BlackRock Municipalome fluctuated between $15.53 and $15.40. 30,751 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 49,444. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRock Municipalome’s market cap to $692,195,890.

BlackRock Municipalome is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust

The BlackRock Municipal Income Trust, BFK, is a perpetual closed-end municipal bond fund. BFK commenced operations in July 2001 with the investment objective to provide current income exempt from regular Federal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality, or determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent credit quality at time of purchase. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are rated, at the time of investment, Ba/BB or B by Moody's, S&P or Fitch or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by BlackRock.

The Daily Fix

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

