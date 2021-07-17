BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) gains 0.15% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTT - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) shares gained 0.15%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $26.22. After opening the day at $26.19, shares of BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term fluctuated between $26.25 and $26.10. 62,249 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 59,391. Friday's activity brought BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term’s market cap to $1,848,656,072.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust’s (BTT) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25.00 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust actively manages the maturity of its bonds to seek to have a dollar weighted average effective maturity approximately equal to the Trust’s maturity date. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

