BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) shares gained 0.38%, or $0.07 per share, to close Tuesday at $18.74. After opening the day at $18.71, shares of BlackRock Multi-Sectorome fluctuated between $18.78 and $18.68. 108,776 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 105,114. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock Multi-Sectorome’s market cap to $703,454,549.

BlackRock Multi-Sectorome is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, BIT, is a taxable closed-end Trust. BIT commenced operations in February 2013 with the investment objective to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In investing the Trusts assets, the Advisors expect to allocate capital across multiple sectors of the fixed income securities market by evaluating portfolio risk in light of the available investment opportunities and prevailing risks in the fixed income market, with the goal of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

