BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) shares gained 0.07%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $13.85. After opening the day at $13.80, shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage fluctuated between $13.89 and $13.70. 42,380 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 28,900. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage’s market cap to $185,950,474.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, the Trust’s municipal bond portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

