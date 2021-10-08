BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage (BTA) falls 0.37% to Close at $13.48 on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTA - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) shares fell 0.37%, or $0.05 per share, to close Thursday at $13.48. After opening the day at $13.59, shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage fluctuated between $13.59 and $13.45. 23,310 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,983. Thursday's activity brought BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage’s market cap to $180,982,844.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware..

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, the Trust’s municipal bond portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives

Visit BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

United Airlines To Expand December Schedule to 3,500 Daily Domestic Flights Moody's Sees Long-Term Economic Benefit to Fuller Racial Integration IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11