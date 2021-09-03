BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Services ETF (IYG) falls 0.14% to Close at $190.35 on September 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IYG - Market Data & News

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSE: IYG) shares fell 0.14%, or $0.27 per share, to close Thursday at $190.35. After opening the day at $191.17, shares of BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Services ETF fluctuated between $191.12 and $189.82. 34,301 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 76,097. Thursday's activity brought BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Services ETF’s market cap to $2,531,655,000.

Visit BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beleaguered Japanese Prime Minister Suga To Resign Amid Dwindling Support East Coast Reels in Ida's Wake; at Least 46 People Dead From Storm South Lake Tahoe Residents Encounter Severe Price Gouging as They Flee Raging Wildfire American Eagle Misses Q2 Estimates as Online Sales Fall and Shoppers Return to Stores