BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) gains 1.24% to Close at $61.87 on November 1

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSE: EEMS) shares gained 1.24%, or $0.76 per share, to close Monday at $61.87. After opening the day at $61.58, shares of BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF fluctuated between $61.87 and $61.51. 46,304 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 20,309. Monday's activity brought BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF’s market cap to $402,155,000.

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its COVID-19 safety regulations for the cruise ship industry into January, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant and breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated travelers.

Under the current measures, called a conditional sailing order, cruise lines have been permitted to operate as long as they adhere to certain precautions, such as requiring vaccinations or testing of crew and passengers as well as face masks onboard.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

