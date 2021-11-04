BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) falls 0.04% on Strong Volume November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBMM - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (CBOE: IBMM) shares fell 0.04%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.84. After opening the day at $26.89, shares of BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF fluctuated between $26.89 and $26.83. 28,706 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 19,188. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s market cap to $242,902,000.

Visit BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s profile for more information.

Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.

The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that had shifted to the left over the past decade and which President Joe Biden captured by 10 points in 2020. And as the party felt the sting from that loss, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey was virtually deadlocked in his bid to win reelection in a state Biden won by 15 points.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

