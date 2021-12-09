BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK) falls 0.02% on Strong Volume December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IBMK - Market Data & News

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSE: IBMK) shares fell 0.02%, or $0.005 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.09. After opening the day at $26.10, shares of BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF fluctuated between $26.11 and $26.08. 56,112 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 38,330. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF’s market cap to $377,072,750.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

