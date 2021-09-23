BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) falls 0.15% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STIP - Market Data & News

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSE: STIP) shares fell 0.15%, or $0.16 per share, to close Wednesday at $105.52. After opening the day at $105.69, shares of BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF fluctuated between $105.69 and $105.47. 331,528 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 484,397. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF’s market cap to $6,621,380,000.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

