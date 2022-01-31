BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) gains 2.99% in Light Trading on January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTUM - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (CBOE: MTUM) gained to close at $165.40 Monday after gaining $4.8 (2.99%) on volume of 1,854,257 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $165.44 to a low of $160.51 while BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s market cap now stands at $12,785,420,000.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

