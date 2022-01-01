Financial Markets by TradingView

BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) falls 0.12% in Light Trading on December 31

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (CBOE: USMV) fell to close at $80.90 Friday after losing $0.1 (0.12%) on volume of 1,747,157 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $81.21 to a low of $80.86 while BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF’s market cap now stands at $30,483,120,000.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

