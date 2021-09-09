BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) falls 1.65% for September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PICK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Inc’s (CBOE: PICK) stock fell $0.75, accounting for a 1.65% decrease. BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF opened at $45.46 before trading between $45.50 and $44.58 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF’s market cap fall to $1,087,127,500 on 132,837 shares -below their 30-day average of 363,851.

Visit BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF's profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF's Profile.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

