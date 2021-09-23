Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GVI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. - BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Inc’s (CBOE: GVI) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.04% decrease. BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF opened at $115.75 before trading between $115.92 and $115.63 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock Institutional Company N.A. - BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s market cap fall to $2,441,903,000 on 46,765 shares -below their 30-day average of 57,274.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

