BlackRock Innovation & Growth (BIGZ) gains 2.87% in Light Trading on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIGZ - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ) gained to close at $14.00 Wednesday after gaining $0.39 (2.87%) on volume of 1,105,644 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.10 to a low of $13.74 while BlackRock Innovation & Growth’s market cap now stands at $3,406,599,812.

About BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the "Advisor") believes have above-average earnings growth potential. In selecting investments for the Trust, the Advisor focuses on mid- and small-capitalization growth companies that are "innovative." These are companies that have introduced, or are seeking to introduce, a new product or service that potentially changes the marketplace. The Trust may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of foreign companies, including companies located in emerging markets.

Visit BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021