BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) gains 0.10% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BME - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $49.38. After opening the day at $49.33, shares of BlackRock Health fluctuated between $49.48 and $49.25. 16,926 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 27,885. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock Health’s market cap to $561,667,230.

BlackRock Health is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s (BME) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance dividend yield.

Visit BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer