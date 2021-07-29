Blackrock Floating Rateome Strategies Fund (FRA) falls 0.38% to Close at $13.20 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange fra - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: FRA) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.38% decrease. Blackrock Floating Rateome Strategies Fund opened at $13.28 before trading between $13.29 and $13.14 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Blackrock Floating Rateome Strategies Fund’s market cap fall to $472,990,188 on 123,949 shares -above their 30-day average of 122,318.

About Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.’s (FRA) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in floating rate debt securities, including floating or variable rate debt securities that pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or which reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). The Fund invests a substantial portion of its investments in floating rate debt securities consisting of secured or unsecured senior floating rate loans that are rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

