BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) gains 1.12% for July 13

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) shares gained 1.12%, or $0.14 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.67. After opening the day at $12.58, shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend fluctuated between $12.68 and $12.53. 156,476 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 189,607. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend’s market cap to $825,594,051.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) (the “Trust”) primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S. (unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by Fund management, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets outside of the U.S.). The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund generally intends to write covered put and call options with respect to approximately 30% to 45% of its total assets, although this percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

