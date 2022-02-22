BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend (BDJ) falls 2.57% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDJ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Inc’s (NYSE: BDJ) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 2.57% decrease. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend opened at $9.63 before trading between $9.69 and $9.38 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend’s market cap fall to $1,777,901,999 on 980,345 shares -above their 30-day average of 591,574.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions to its shareholders. Under normal market conditions, the Acquiring Fund invests substantially all of its total assets in dividend-paying equities and may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that do not pay dividends.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

