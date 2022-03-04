BlackRock Enhanced Dividend (BGY) falls 2.44% in Active Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BGY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Inc’s (NYSE: BGY) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 2.44% decrease. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend opened at $5.67 before trading between $5.72 and $5.57 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw BlackRock Enhanced Dividend’s market cap fall to $589,376,334 on 384,513 shares -above their 30-day average of 214,982.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust’s (BSD) (the 'Trust') investment objectives are to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade quality securities at the time of investment and, under normal market conditions, primarily invests in municipal bonds with long-term maturities in order to maintain a weighted average maturity of 15 years or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

