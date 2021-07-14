BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) gains 0.51% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTZ - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) shares gained 0.51%, or $0.08 per share, to close Tuesday at $15.93. After opening the day at $15.87, shares of BlackRock Credit Allocationome fluctuated between $15.95 and $15.83. 293,755 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 202,273. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock Credit Allocationome’s market cap to $1,489,120,454.

BlackRock Credit Allocationome is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BTZ, is a taxable closed-end Trust. BTZ commenced operations in December 2006 with the investment objective of seeking current income, current gains and capital appreciation. On September 4, 2009, BTZs Board of Trustees announced changes to certain non-fundamental policies of the Trust. Reflecting these changes, the Trust, under normal market conditions, will invest at least 80% its total assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities. The Trust is formerly known as BlackRock Preferred & Equity Advantage Trust.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

