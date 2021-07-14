BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) gains 0.24% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BHK - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK) shares gained 0.24%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $16.86. After opening the day at $16.87, shares of BlackRock Core Bond fluctuated between $16.95 and $16.72. 105,519 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 116,102. Tuesday's activity brought BlackRock Core Bond’s market cap to $909,346,224.

BlackRock Core Bond is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s (BHK) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust’s investments will include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

