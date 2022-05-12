BlackRock Capital (BKCC) Loses 3.25% for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKCC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) traded 3.25% lower on May 12 to close at $3.87.

354,380 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 264,731 shares.

BlackRock Capital has gained 2.51% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corp

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

