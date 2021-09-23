BlackRock Capital (BKCC) falls 0.51% in Active Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKCC - Market Data & News Trade

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares fell 0.51%, or $0.02 per share, to close Wednesday at $3.89. After opening the day at $3.84, shares of BlackRock Capital fluctuated between $3.93 and $3.84. 406,048 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 367,290. Wednesday's activity brought BlackRock Capital’s market cap to $288,255,769.

BlackRock Capital is headquartered in New York, New York..

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corp

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

