BlackRock Capital Allocation (BCAT) falls 2.54% for March 4

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT), a Wilmington, Delaware, company, fell to close at $16.89 Friday after losing $0.44 (2.54%) on volume of 304,900 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $17.32 to a low of $16.81 while BlackRock Capital Allocation’s market cap now stands at $1,900,553,195.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s (BCAT) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities. At any given time, however, the Trust may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

