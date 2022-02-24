BlackLine (BL) gains 3.65% for February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BlackLine Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: BL) stock gained $2.48, accounting for a 3.65% increase. BlackLine opened at $65.38 before trading between $70.86 and $65.15 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw BlackLine’s market cap rise to $4,134,024,839 on 1,699,564 shares -above their 30-day average of 765,264.

About BlackLine Inc

Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine'scloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

