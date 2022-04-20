Blackbaud (BLKB) Falls in Light Trading for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLKB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) moved 1.42% lower on April 20 to close at $57.77.

205,697 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 226,754 shares.

Blackbaud lost 25.80% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Blackbaud Inc

Blackbaud is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community-nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents-Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom.

